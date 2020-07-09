Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.5% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.46. 1,089,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.