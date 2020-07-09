Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.