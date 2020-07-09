Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,462,510 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,911. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Merus has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 225.21%. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

