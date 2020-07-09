Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MFGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,631. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
