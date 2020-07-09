MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $163.24 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $15.77 or 0.00170647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $163.24 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00770360 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,585,679 coins and its circulating supply is 10,354,416 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

