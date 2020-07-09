Mobius (MOBI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Mobius token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Stellarport, OTCBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Mobius has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mobius has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $9,369.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, GOPAX, BitMart and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

