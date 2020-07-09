Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $324.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.