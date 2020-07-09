Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 103,169 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.5% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 85.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

PGR traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 64,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

