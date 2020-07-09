Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,789. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72.

