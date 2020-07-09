Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,075. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

