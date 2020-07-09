Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

JPM stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 14,485,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

