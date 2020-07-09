Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,705,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,930,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.