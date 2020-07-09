Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 60,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 41,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 1,737,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,420. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.