Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

AMZN traded up $47.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,129.11. 3,581,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,539.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.16, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,069.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,609.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

