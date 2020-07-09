Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.16. 457,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

