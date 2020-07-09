Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.71. 92,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.