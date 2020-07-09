Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,176,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 527,044 shares of company stock worth $158,686,565. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.47. The stock had a trading volume of 228,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.30. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

