Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,836. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.84.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.