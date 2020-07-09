Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.45. 7,621,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

