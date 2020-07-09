Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,043 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775,240. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $260.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

