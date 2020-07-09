Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.43. 7,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,734. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

