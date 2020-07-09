Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

BKNG stock traded up $9.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,670.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,656.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,673.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

