Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,790 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,790 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

