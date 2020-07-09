Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.44. 223,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.69. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

