Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,189 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.2% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lam Research by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $333.17. The stock had a trading volume of 107,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,113. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.21. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $179.91 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.89.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.