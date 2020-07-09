Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.36.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.13. 9,098,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

