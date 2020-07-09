Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Down 95.3%

Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) dropped 95.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 30,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

