Narrative Trading Up 39.2% Over Last Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Narrative has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $43,320.06 and $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.11 or 0.01991503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00180655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org

Buying and Selling Narrative

