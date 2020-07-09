National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce $367.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.56 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $357.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

NFG traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 298,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 38.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.