Natural Health Farm (OTCMKTS:NHEL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NHEL)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 7,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Natural Health Farm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHEL)

Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc, a development stage company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on developing healthcare eco-system based on natural or naturopathic products. The company was formerly known as Amber Group, Inc and changed its name to Natural Health Farm Holdings Inc in March 2017.

