Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 273,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.
Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter.
About Navios Maritime Containers
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.
See Also: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.