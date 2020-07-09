Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 273,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

