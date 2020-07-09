Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

Shares of Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $9.25. Neonode shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 185,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

