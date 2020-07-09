Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $45,970.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.01220224 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010668 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,965,721 coins and its circulating supply is 55,902,493 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.