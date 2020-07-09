Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $13.29 million and $1.30 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.01215500 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000839 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010720 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,278,103 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.