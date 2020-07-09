Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Raised to $0.75 at Scotiabank

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Nevada Copper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nevada Copper from $1.30 to $0.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 111,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

