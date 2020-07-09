Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Down 2.9%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, 45,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 42,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Nevada Copper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from $1.30 to $0.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Nevada Copper from $0.50 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

