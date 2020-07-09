Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nike by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,450,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,058,739,000 after purchasing an additional 524,108 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. AJO LP raised its position in Nike by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Nike by 2,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.