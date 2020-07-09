Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSB traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,449. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norbord will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Norbord by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,702,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 146,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth about $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Norbord by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,146,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 733,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.