Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.04). Nordstrom reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 258.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.40. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

