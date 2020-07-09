ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $291,083.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04915792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

