ODUWA Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $348,193.97 and approximately $114,513.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.45 or 1.00047734 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00142798 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006918 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

