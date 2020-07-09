Old Port Advisors Acquires 181 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.58. 29,763,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,633,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,963,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.