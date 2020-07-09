Old Port Advisors Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

