Old Port Advisors Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $27,510,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. 1,728,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,487. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

