Old Port Advisors Buys 263 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $21.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.68. 39,861,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,984,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $241.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

