Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,698. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

