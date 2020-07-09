Old Port Advisors Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,028,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,441,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $359.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

