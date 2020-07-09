Old Port Advisors Has $534,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,493,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $301.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

