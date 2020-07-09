Old Port Advisors Has $721,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. 3,848,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

