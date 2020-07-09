Old Port Advisors Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 225,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,526. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

